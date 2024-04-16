Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

