Compound Market Capitalization Achieves $416.20 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. Compound has a market cap of $416.20 million and approximately $55.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $51.32 or 0.00083004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00031054 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012815 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,110,598 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,110,582.71219425 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.64912921 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 486 active market(s) with $56,523,068.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

