Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Down 16.4% in March

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 15th total of 683,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

NASDAQ BBCP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,408. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $381.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

