Conflux Price Reaches $0.24 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $935.75 million and approximately $82.28 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,986.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.43 or 0.00767766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00125735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00041352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00192202 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00038519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00106213 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,990,649,816 coins and its circulating supply is 3,940,673,817 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

