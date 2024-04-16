Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $312.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $258.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

