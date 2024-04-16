Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Constellium Price Performance
CSTM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. 269,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,734. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
