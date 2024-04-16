Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CSTM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. 269,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,734. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $2,024,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 155.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 28.4% during the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,606,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 355,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

