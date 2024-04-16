Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Hits $0.0884 on Major Exchanges

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 175.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 675.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $6,872.66 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

[Telegram](https://t.me/ContinuumFi)[Medium](https://medium.com/@continuumfinancelabs)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/43607668/continuum-finance-lightpaper-en-20.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

