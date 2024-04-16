Contrasting Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) & Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pinnacle West Capital and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 0 7 4 0 2.36 Clearway Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.23%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 10.68% 8.02% 2.08% Clearway Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $4.70 billion 1.74 $501.56 million $4.41 16.35 Clearway Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Clearway Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables. The company also owns and maintains transmission and distribution substations; and owns energy storage facilities. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

