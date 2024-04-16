Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 2.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $33,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,223. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $117.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

