Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,146,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,982 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after buying an additional 1,051,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after buying an additional 681,208 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. 243,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,706. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

