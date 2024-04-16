Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $12.87 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.40. 272,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,036. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

