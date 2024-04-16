Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,078 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ING Groep by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 116,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2,784.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 329,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 318,499 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,006,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $1,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. 3,236,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

