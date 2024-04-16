Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $58.60 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $58,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,644,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $707,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.55. 328,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,969. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $316.43 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.