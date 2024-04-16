Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $8.79 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,373,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 665,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 113,419 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCW traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,497. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

