Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $2.13 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.0 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.57 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

