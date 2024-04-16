Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $8.50 Million Investment in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 399,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 5.12% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000.

Shares of BSCX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. 55,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

