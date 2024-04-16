Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,053 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vertiv by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,960,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of VRT stock traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $83.26. 5,519,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $88.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

