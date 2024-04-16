Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GE traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,357. General Electric has a 52-week low of $76.38 and a 52-week high of $158.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

