Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 18,743 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $20,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after acquiring an additional 897,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,212,000 after acquiring an additional 463,594 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

