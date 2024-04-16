Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of Toll Brothers worth $18,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $114.42. 1,152,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.15. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

