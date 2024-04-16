Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Brown & Brown worth $25,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

