Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,094 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

ST stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

