Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,009,000 after buying an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,475 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,632,000 after purchasing an additional 411,973 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $66.63.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

