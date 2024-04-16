Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 25,833 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 57.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 81.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Scholastic

About Scholastic

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.