Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

