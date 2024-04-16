Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 130.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

