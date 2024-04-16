Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $836,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $264,477,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Exelon by 507.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,756 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

