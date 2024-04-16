Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,737 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Northwest Natural worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 212,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 174,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 49,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $355.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

