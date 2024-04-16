Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3,928.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

SMP stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $703.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

