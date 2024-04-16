Cosmos Trading Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.07 or 0.00012835 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $394.15 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.