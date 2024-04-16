Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Costamare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costamare

Costamare Stock Performance

CMRE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,290. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Costamare by 22.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costamare by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Costamare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after buying an additional 162,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Costamare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

