CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.52% of CoStar Group worth $187,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $320,866,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,633,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

CoStar Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.