CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.08.

CoStar Group stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after purchasing an additional 286,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,146,000 after purchasing an additional 596,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

