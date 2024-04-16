Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

