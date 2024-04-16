Creditcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29.75 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $221.88 million and $29.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002236 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

