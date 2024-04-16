Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 1,614 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VLO traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.02. The company had a trading volume of 475,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.56. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.