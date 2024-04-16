Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. 199,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,895. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.