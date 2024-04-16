Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 55,186 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 594,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

