Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,483 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 315,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,535. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

