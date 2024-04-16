Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,615. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.