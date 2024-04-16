Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.02. 1,193,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,005. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,139.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,685.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,279.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,139.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

