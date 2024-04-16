Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.15. 34,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,642. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

