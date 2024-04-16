Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. 14,725,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,029,473. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

