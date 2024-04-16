Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,930,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.48. 78,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,670. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

