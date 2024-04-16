Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 970 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,544 shares of company stock worth $70,878,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $299.78. The company had a trading volume of 566,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,921. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 832.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

