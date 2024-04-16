Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank First worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bank First by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Bank First by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Bank First by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,989. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Hovde Group cut shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other Bank First news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas bought 600 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at $580,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,050.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas acquired 600 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

