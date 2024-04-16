Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 2,886 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $219.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,481. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.98 and a 200-day moving average of $189.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

