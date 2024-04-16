Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 409 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 45,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 717.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 162,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. 24,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $256.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

