Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes $237,000 Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 879,976 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 383.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 317,954 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,806,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,277,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBE traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,743. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

