Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

KRBN stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,552. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

